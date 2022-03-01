Brokers Set Expectations for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note issued on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

NYSE BLDR opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average of $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 2.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

