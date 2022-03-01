Bunicorn 1-Day Volume Tops $77,858.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $489,780.42 and $77,858.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,931.03 or 0.06677282 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.86 or 1.00050655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00043677 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00047201 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.