Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $327.67.
Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.53. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.
