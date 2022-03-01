Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)
Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Butterfly Network (BFLY)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.