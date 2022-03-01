Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,185. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.72. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $20.39.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BFLY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Butterfly Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO Todd Fruchterman sold 99,239 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $577,570.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Stephanie Fielding sold 13,440 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $95,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 210,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,594 over the last ninety days. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 1,057.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,421 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 14.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,703 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Butterfly Network (Get Rating)

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.