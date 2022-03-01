C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Up 7%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $104.87 and last traded at $103.45. 64,764 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,414,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

Several brokerages have commented on CHRW. KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.00.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 43.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 123.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 15,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

