Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded to Overweight by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $2,100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,041.86.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,432.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.59. Cable One has a 1-year low of $1,375.63 and a 1-year high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,581.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,761.06.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 18.17%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One will post 53.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CABO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cable One by 18.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 25.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cable One by 4.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,680,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Cable One in the second quarter valued at $20,466,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

