Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WHD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cactus by 373.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,983 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cactus by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 182.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

