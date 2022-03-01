Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:WHD traded down $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $48.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. Cactus has a 12-month low of $27.26 and a 12-month high of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

WHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 28,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 27,983 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus by 182.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

