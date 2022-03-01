Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Posts Earnings Results

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WHD stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.63. 14,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.93. Cactus has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WHD shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 345.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

