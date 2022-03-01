Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $52.37. The company had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $51.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 345.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

