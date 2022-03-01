Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.700-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.32 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.24 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.040 EPS.

Shares of CDNS opened at $151.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.76. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.29.

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.