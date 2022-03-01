CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.78 Average Target Price from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CAE stock traded up C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$34.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,666. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.72. CAE has a 12-month low of C$29.40 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The firm has a market cap of C$11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

