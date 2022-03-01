CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$40.78 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$40.78.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

TSE:CAE traded up C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$34.70. The stock had a trading volume of 711,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,666. CAE has a 1-year low of C$29.40 and a 1-year high of C$42.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

