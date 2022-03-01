California State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Triumph Bancorp worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 9.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the second quarter worth $3,183,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $170.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.81.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.36. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

