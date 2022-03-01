California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth about $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $2,391,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 93.3% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 109,640 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 518.8% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $112,887.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VSTO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

