California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLDX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 10.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $43,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $292,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock worth $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.10. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 891.70% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celldex Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.