California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 208 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Whiting Petroleum worth $3,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 57.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after acquiring an additional 343,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 5.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 155.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after buying an additional 306,453 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.50. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.27.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.63.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

