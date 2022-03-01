California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 567 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 51.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RVLV opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.32. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

