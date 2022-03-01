Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.6% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,149,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after buying an additional 533,994 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after acquiring an additional 414,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 16,848.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 39.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,809 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. 31.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

