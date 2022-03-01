Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLMT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter worth $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

