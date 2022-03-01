Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,287 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 40,139 shares.The stock last traded at $47.24 and had previously closed at $47.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Camden National alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $701.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 34.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Camden National by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Camden National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.