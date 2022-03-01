Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Camden Property Trust worth $166,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after purchasing an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 589,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,269,000 after purchasing an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

NYSE CPT opened at $165.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.70%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,506 shares of company stock worth $36,238,524 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.