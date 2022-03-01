Camelot Portfolios LLC Grows Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVN opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

