Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVI. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,503,000 after buying an additional 606,264 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CVR Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVR Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

CVR Energy stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. CVR Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.28). CVR Energy had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

