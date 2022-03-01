Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 119.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 34,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 540,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.51. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.04 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

