Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Increased to C$42.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research raised Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.79.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$37.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.54. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$31.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.56.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2600002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.10%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

