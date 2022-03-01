Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFPZF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their target price on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

CFPZF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.51.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

