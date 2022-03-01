Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of GOEV stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. 161,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,000,852. Canoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 0.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Canoo by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 4,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Canoo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

GOEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canoo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.65.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

