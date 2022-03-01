Canton Hathaway LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $40,551,000. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.61. 19,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,217,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.92, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.47 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

