Canton Hathaway LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 297.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,864 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $586,785,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 16.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,712,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,634,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM remained flat at $$210.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 99,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,798,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.51. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $335.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.54.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

