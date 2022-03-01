Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Canton Hathaway LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,948 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.7% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 162,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,162,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 175,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $38,038,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 102,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $22,117,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Erste Group raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.63. The company had a trading volume of 119,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,172,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average of $219.38. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,396 shares of company stock worth $6,238,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.