Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases Shares of 2,560 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 685.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,995,000 after purchasing an additional 276,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,743,000 after acquiring an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,548,000 after acquiring an additional 177,991 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $25.05. 11,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,004. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.95, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.32. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $812.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46771.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $827,438.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,276,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

VIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.71.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

