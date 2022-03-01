Canton Hathaway LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% during the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,700 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,495,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average is $218.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

