Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Price Target Cut to €240.00

Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from €270.00 ($303.37) to €240.00 ($269.66) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($258.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The stock had a trading volume of 107,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, professional, and outsourcing services. Its services include application lifecycle services, application outsourcing services, business process management, business process outsourcing, cloud services, consulting services, cybersecurity, digital customer experience, finance & accounting, global engineering services, infrastructure services, insights & data, local professional services, mobile solutions, procurement, ready2series, service integration, service management, social business, supply chain management, testing services, workforce management.

