Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after buying an additional 297,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,863,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,457,000 after acquiring an additional 220,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,512,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

PAYX traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 24,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.22. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $88.68 and a one year high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

