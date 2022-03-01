Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Makes New Investment in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVLR traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.31. 14,193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total transaction of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,558,571. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

