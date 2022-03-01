Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 2,895 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after buying an additional 54,449 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 566.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 409,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,514,000 after buying an additional 348,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.56. 259,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,209,823. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $427.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

