Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Invests $255,000 in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $55.43 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Continental Resources’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

