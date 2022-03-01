Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 252 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Entergy were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after acquiring an additional 398,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,265 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETR opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

