Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.30 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,548,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,163,322,000 after buying an additional 741,751 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 14,927,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $381,258,000 after buying an additional 2,193,309 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Plug Power by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,518,000 after buying an additional 765,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,775,000 after buying an additional 64,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 40.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,742,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,561,000 after buying an additional 503,709 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLUG. KeyCorp began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $25.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.57. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $53.10.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

