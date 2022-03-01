Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.73 Million Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period.

ARKG opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $40.63 and a twelve month high of $98.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.65.

