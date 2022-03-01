Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $195,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $203,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $256,168.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $729,399.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International stock opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $71.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.49%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

