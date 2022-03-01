Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USHY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,589,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,892,000. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,269,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,181,000 after buying an additional 325,609 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,428,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 81,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 58,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USHY opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91.

