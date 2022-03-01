Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CARR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.89.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 27,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,144,457. Carrier Global has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Carrier Global by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,783,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122,688 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Carrier Global by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,864,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063,681 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,937,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

