Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $14.15 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 16,904.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133,374 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

STIP traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.26. 13,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,713. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.64.

