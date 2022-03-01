Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,219 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $261.77. The company had a trading volume of 113,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,886. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $240.46 and a one year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.67.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

