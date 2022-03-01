Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Increases Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $795,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 113,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 378,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 36,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MNA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. The company had a trading volume of 79,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,612. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $33.93.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.