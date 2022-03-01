Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 4,572 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,049 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of American Express by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,638,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,060,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $337,762,000 after acquiring an additional 777,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $10.32 on Tuesday, hitting $184.22. The stock had a trading volume of 196,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.71 and its 200 day moving average is $171.92. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a 52 week low of $135.13 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.