Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 897 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.34% of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF worth $18,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. 272,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,057. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $66.65. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $98.73.

