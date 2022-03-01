Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Carter Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

A number of analysts recently commented on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Carter Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Carter Bankshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,752,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 15,878 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 319.7% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 363,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 276,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARE traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,478. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68. The company has a market cap of $418.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

